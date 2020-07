2020/07/03 | 22:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A 3.5 Magnitude earthquake struck today, Friday, an area in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, in Kurdistan Region.

The Iraqi seismic observatories recorded an earthquake measuring 3.5 on Richter scale, at 34:00 (local time), in Darbandikhan district, in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 37 km west of Darbandikhan district.