A third explosion in Iran

2020/07/04 | 17:56 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- An explosion occurred today, on Saturday, at the Zargan power plant in Ahvaz/ Iran.

"A fire was caused in the station by the explosion of one of its electric transformers, and no further information for now”, IRNA news agency quoted Ibrahim Kanbari, the spokesman of the fire department in Ahvaz as saying.

The Head of Iran's Civil Defense Organization Brigadier General Gholam Ridha Jalali said that, “Tehran did not exclude an act of sabotage by opposition groups or a cyberattack by the United States”

This is the third in a series of three explosions in the a short period, after Natanz nuclear facility accident, and the medical facility explosion in Tajrish.