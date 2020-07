2020/07/05 | 12:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Kurdistan Journalists syndicate announced, on Sunday, that 85 journalists contracted Covid-19 since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.

The responsible for the violations of journalists ’rights in the syndicate, Nazakat Abdullah, said in a press conference held today the union registered 87 violations in the past six months, against 199 journalists from both genders.