Iraqi, Somali presidents discuss enhancing peace in region

2019/02/25 | 01:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraq'sPresident Barham Salih, on Sunday, held a meeting with his Somali counterpartMohamed Abdullahi on the sidelines of the EU-Arab during which he affirmed theneed to promote stability and peace in the region.Themeeting, which was attended by Iraqi ministers of foreign affairs, trade andculture, discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, and ways todevelop them, Salih's office said in a statement.Thetwo sides discussed expanding the horizons of cooperation to serve the twocountries' common interests, the statement said, adding that they also stressedthe need to enhance stability and peace in the region, and unite their visions concerning a number of issues witnessed by Arab and other neighboring states.