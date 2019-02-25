عربي | كوردى
Iraqi, Somali presidents discuss enhancing peace in region
2019/02/25 | 01:10
Iraq's

President Barham Salih, on Sunday, held a meeting with his Somali counterpart

Mohamed Abdullahi on the sidelines of the EU-Arab during which he affirmed the

need to promote stability and peace in the region.The

meeting, which was attended by Iraqi ministers of foreign affairs, trade and

culture, discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, and ways to

develop them, Salih's office said in a statement.The

two sides discussed expanding the horizons of cooperation to serve the two

countries' common interests, the statement said, adding that they also stressed

the need to enhance stability and peace in the region, and unite their visions concerning a number of issues witnessed by Arab and other neighboring states.

