Iraqi, Somali presidents discuss enhancing peace in region

2019/02/25 | 01:10
Iraq's
President Barham Salih, on Sunday, held a meeting with his Somali counterpart
Mohamed Abdullahi on the sidelines of the EU-Arab during which he affirmed the
need to promote stability and peace in the region.The
meeting, which was attended by Iraqi ministers of foreign affairs, trade and
culture, discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, and ways to
develop them, Salih's office said in a statement.The
two sides discussed expanding the horizons of cooperation to serve the two
countries' common interests, the statement said, adding that they also stressed
the need to enhance stability and peace in the region, and unite their visions concerning a number of issues witnessed by Arab and other neighboring states.
