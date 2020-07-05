Iraq to benefit from India's experience in controlling Covid-19

2020/07/05 | 15:34 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Planning revealed today, Sunday, its intention to benefit from the Indian experiences to support the efforts of the Iraqi government in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Minister of Planning, Khalid Batal Najim, received, today in his office, the ambassador of the Republic of India in Baghdad, Birender Singh Yadav," the ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency.

The statement indicated, "In the meeting, the two parties discussed a number of issues of common concern, ways to develop bilateral relations between the two countries in the economic and investment fields and the development of capabilities".

The two sides also discussed, "the Indian experiences, by supporting the efforts of the Iraqi government against Corona (Covid-19) pandemic, by providing Iraqi hospitals with highly qualified nursing staff".

The statement said that they held discussions about, "the possibility of increasing the volume of Indian investments in Iraq in various development sectors, and taking advantage of the investment opportunities available in those sectors".