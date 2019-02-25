عربي | كوردى
PUK, KDP fail to agree on gov't formation: MP
2019/02/25 | 01:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Patriotic Union of Kurdistan MP Dilan Ghafour, on

Sunday, announced that her party did not reach an agreement with the Kurdistan

Democratic Party concerning the formation of the government.She said that the two parties also have not reached an

agreement concerning the post of Kirkuk's governor, or the Ministry of Justice in

the federal government.Reaching an agreement concerning Kirkuk governor's

post is more important to the PUK than forming the government, Ghafour said.She added that the government formation and the

distribution of executive positions with the KDP, cannot be discussed without

resolving the issue of the governor's post.A KDP member further said that his party and the PUK will meet by the end

of this week to tackle several issues including the formation of Kurdistan

Region’s cabinet.



