PUK, KDP fail to agree on gov't formation: MP

2019/02/25 | 01:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Patriotic Union of Kurdistan MP Dilan Ghafour, on
Sunday, announced that her party did not reach an agreement with the Kurdistan
Democratic Party concerning the formation of the government.She said that the two parties also have not reached an
agreement concerning the post of Kirkuk's governor, or the Ministry of Justice in
the federal government.Reaching an agreement concerning Kirkuk governor's
post is more important to the PUK than forming the government, Ghafour said.She added that the government formation and the
distribution of executive positions with the KDP, cannot be discussed without
resolving the issue of the governor's post.A KDP member further said that his party and the PUK will meet by the end
of this week to tackle several issues including the formation of Kurdistan
Region’s cabinet.
Sunday, announced that her party did not reach an agreement with the Kurdistan
Democratic Party concerning the formation of the government.She said that the two parties also have not reached an
agreement concerning the post of Kirkuk's governor, or the Ministry of Justice in
the federal government.Reaching an agreement concerning Kirkuk governor's
post is more important to the PUK than forming the government, Ghafour said.She added that the government formation and the
distribution of executive positions with the KDP, cannot be discussed without
resolving the issue of the governor's post.A KDP member further said that his party and the PUK will meet by the end
of this week to tackle several issues including the formation of Kurdistan
Region’s cabinet.