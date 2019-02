PUK, KDP fail to agree on gov't formation: MP

2019/02/25 | 01:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Patriotic Union of Kurdistan MP Dilan Ghafour, onSunday, announced that her party did not reach an agreement with the KurdistanDemocratic Party concerning the formation of the government.She said that the two parties also have not reached anagreement concerning the post of Kirkuk's governor, or the Ministry of Justice inthe federal government.Reaching an agreement concerning Kirkuk governor'spost is more important to the PUK than forming the government, Ghafour said.She added that the government formation and thedistribution of executive positions with the KDP, cannot be discussed withoutresolving the issue of the governor's post.A KDP member further said that his party and the PUK will meet by the endof this week to tackle several issues including the formation of KurdistanRegion’s cabinet.