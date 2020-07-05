Salar Mahmud resigns from his position as the president's adviser

2020/07/05 | 18:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Salar Mahmud, an adviser to the President, Barham Saleh, announced today, Sunday, his resignation from his post, stating that Saleh accepted the resignation.

A statement by Mahmud, received by Shafaq News agency, said that after assuming his position as an advisor to the President of the Republic from 1/1/2020 to 6/30/2020, and based on his personal desire, he submitted his resignation to President Barham Saleh, pointing out that the latter "Thankfully" accepted his resignation.

Mahmoud expressed his appreciation for the president's confidence in him, wishing success to the Kurdish team in Baghdad.

Mahmoud noted that he announces to the Kurdish public opinion and all sides that he has given up his duties since last June 30, pointing out that his goal in his presence in any position is to serve the Kurds and Kurdistan.

Salar Mahmoud is a former member of Kurdistan Parliament for the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan bloc.