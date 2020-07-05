Iraqi Media Networks votes for a new chairman

2020/07/05 | 20:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Board of Trustees of the Iraqi Media Network voted, on Sunday, to terminate the assignment of the current head of the network and appoint Dr.Nabil Jassem in his place.

"The Board of Trustees of the Iraqi Media Network voted today, Sunday, to end the assignment of Fadl Mohsen Abbas as head of the Iraqi Media Network and the appointment of Dr.



Nabil Jassem to head the network," the council said in a brief statement received by Shafaq News agency.