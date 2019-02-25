عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Investigation on Mashzoub's murder highly supervised: official
2019/02/25 | 01:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Karbala

Provincial Council member Nasser al-Khazali on Sunday said that investigations

into the assassination of novelist Alaa Mashzoub is ongoing, and goes under the

direct supervision of the head of the province's supreme security committee.He

added that there is a "real" effort to disclose the circumstances of

Mashzoub's assassination.Despite

the stability of the security situation in all areas of Karbala, there are

political and criminal incidents that sometimes take place in the province,

Khazali said.Karbala

is bordered by Anbar, Babil and Jurf al-Nasr, which may help terrorist groups

to carry out criminal attacks within the province, he added.



A security source revealed earlier in February that masked gunmen shot down Iraqi author Alaa Mashzoub Khafaji in front of his house in Karbala in central Iraq.Mashzoub used to voice objection and concerns against Shiite parties, not to mention criticizing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the deteriorating status of Karbala.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW