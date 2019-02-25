Investigation on Mashzoub's murder highly supervised: official

2019/02/25 | 01:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Karbala
Provincial Council member Nasser al-Khazali on Sunday said that investigations
into the assassination of novelist Alaa Mashzoub is ongoing, and goes under the
direct supervision of the head of the province's supreme security committee.He
added that there is a "real" effort to disclose the circumstances of
Mashzoub's assassination.Despite
the stability of the security situation in all areas of Karbala, there are
political and criminal incidents that sometimes take place in the province,
Khazali said.Karbala
is bordered by Anbar, Babil and Jurf al-Nasr, which may help terrorist groups
to carry out criminal attacks within the province, he added.
A security source revealed earlier in February that masked gunmen shot down Iraqi author Alaa Mashzoub Khafaji in front of his house in Karbala in central Iraq.Mashzoub used to voice objection and concerns against Shiite parties, not to mention criticizing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the deteriorating status of Karbala.
