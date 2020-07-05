Fine Art Shippers to Partner with AGS Cargo in Brazil

2020/07/05 | 22:20 - Source: Iraq News

Fine Art Shippers is pleased to announce that we have joined forces with AGS Cargo to provide an extended range of art logistics services in Brazil.

This partnership will allow us to expand the reach of our fine art shipping service in South America and provide our clients with more efficient and cost-effective solutions.



The process of art transportation from the United States to Brazil and from Brazil to the United States will now go along much smoother and become as safe and secure as never before.

AGS Cargo operates as a global cargo agent providing efficient logistics services.



The company is based in São Paulo, with offices in Manaus, Rio de Janeiro, Miami, and Lonate Pozzolo in Italy.



AGS Cargo also has an extensive network of representatives around the world, managing international shipments of any size.

One of AGS Cargo’s departments, AGS Packing & Supplies (APS), is dedicated to art handling and art shipping.



The company has been operating since 1999, working with many renowned galleries, designers, artists, and arts institutions in Brazil and other countries.



The list of projects handled by AGS Cargo team includes Miles Aldridge’s show at OCA in São Paulo, exhibitions of Sergio Sister at Josée Bienvenu Gallery in New York and galerie lange + pult in Zurich, and Marinella Pirelli’s exhibit at MAB-FAAP in São Paulo, among others.

AGS Cargo is known for the extensive expertise, well-trained staff, and competence, which guarantees the total satisfaction of the clients.



At Fine Art Shippers, we are happy to partner with this reputable company that has proven to be one of the most recognized art logistics providers in Brazil, offering complete solutions to the art community.

Our international air and sea shipping services include:• cargo consolidation;• art packing and art crating;• short-term and long-term art storage;• international art insurance;• departure coordination and monitoring;• white glove door-to-door delivery;• customs consulting.

In addition to providing our clients with professional art transportation services in the United States and Brazil, we offer a complete range of art installation and exhibition set-up solutions.



These include all types of art handling and installation work at private residences, art galleries, museums, art fairs, cultural institutions, and more.



Both Fine Art Shippers and AGS Cargo have many years of experience in this field and can handle any project, no matter big or small.

Our collaboration with AGS Cargo is expected to bring many benefits to businesses and individuals shipping fine art from the United States to Brazil and vice versa.



