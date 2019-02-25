Hundreds more alleged ISIS suspects handed over to Iraqi Army

2019/02/25 | 09:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — At least 130 Iraqis held on ties to ISIS by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were transferred to Iraqi Security Forces over the weekend, increasing the most recent figure to 280.The alleged ISIS member were handed over to the Iraqi Army "to take legal action," according to a statement from the Iraqi Security Media Cell (SMC).It detailed that in total, the SDF have detained 500 Iraqis in Syria. Upon their return to Iraq, their identities are verified, checked into a database, submitted to the judiciary and arrest warrants issued when required.Only Iraqi nationals were included in the handover.Previous transfers have occurred in the Euphrates River Valley near the Iraqi city of al-Qaim in Anbar province and near al-Boukamal in Deir ez-Zor governorate, including a 150-person transfer last week.The move comes amid an announced US military pullout from Syria that was slowed on Friday following an announcement by President Donald Trump that a few hundred US forces would remain with the SDF in Syria.The United States has repeatedly called on countries to repatriate ISIS suspects and bring them to justice through their own court systems.The SDF claims it holds around 20,000 alleged ISIS members and their families hailing from primarily Syria, Iraq, Europe, and Russia.
