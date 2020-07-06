Iraq threatens to appeal to UN Security Council, Arab League to end Turkish military operations

2020/07/06 | 03:40 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Baghdad can appeal to the UN Security Council and the Arab League to end Turkish military operations in Iraq, MFA spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf told RIA Novosti.Earlier in June, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced two major operations against the Kurdistan Workers Party in northern Iraq, after which Baghdad twice handed the Turkish Ambassador a note of protest.

The Iraqi MFA called on Ankara to end unilateral military operations, noting that Baghdad was ready to cooperate in ensuring security at the border, subject to the interests of both parties.

The authorities can also use other levers of influence on Turkey, including economic ones, Ahmed Al-Sahaf added.

According to him, dozens of Turkish economic and investment companies are present in Iraq, the volume of trade between the two countries exceeds $ 16 billion a year.