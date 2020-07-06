Iraqi border guards deployed on the borders with Turkey

2020/07/06 | 13:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The commissioner of Zakho district of Duhok governorate, Mohsen Bhutan, revealed today, Monday, that Iraqi border guards deployed in the border strip with Turkey, to prevent Turkish forces and PKK militants from penetrating into the territory of Kurdistan region.

Bhutan told Shafaq News agency, "the Iraqi border guards were deployed in the north and east of Zakho", noting that these forces "made more progress and established 5 military points in strategic areas in Batavia and Darkar districts, after the last Turkish operation".

The director of Darkar District (east of Zakho), Zirvan Moussa, had informed Shafaq News earlier, that Turkish ground forces had penetrated more than 30 km deep into the territory of the region, while the director of Kani Masi district in Duhok, stated on Saturday, that the artillery Turkish renewed its bombardment of a village in the district.

On the fourth of July this year, the Iraqi government called on Turkey to immediately stop its "attacks" on the country's lands, blaming it with legal and moral responsibility for any human and material losses, and threatened to resort to international covenants and laws.