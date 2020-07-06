Demonstrations in Al-Sulaymaniyah over delay in salaries

2020/07/06 | 14:28 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Employees marched the streets of Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate, on Monday, calling for releasing their payments.

Shafaq News agency reporter said that the demonstration was organized by employees from teaching and traffic sectors in the governorate.

Al-Sulaymaniyah among other cities in the Region of Kurdistan have recently witnessed protests over the delay in salaries payments, especially after the government's decision to temporarily deduct salaries due to the financial crisis.

The spokesman for Kurdistan Regional Government, Gotiar Adel, denied, on Saturday, any delay in the distribution of salaries in the region, indicating that the distribution process will run according to the announced schedule.

Adel said that the Ministry of Finance and Economy in the region’s government will continue to distribute the salaries of all ministries, departments and bodies not affiliated with the ministry according to the schedules it announced, setting July 15th as final date.