Iraqi Oil Ministry announced Major Gas Project

2019/02/25 | 10:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir al-Ghadhban issued a statement on Sunday about a major gas project and the extinguishing of refinery burners. Al-Ghadhban said in a press statement that they are about to transfer the project of the Halfaya field 300 million barrels after resolving the entire problems. He also pointed out that the Basrah Gas Company in the growing and reached a record production during last year. The ministry has plans in the project of gas crutches and field.
Ghadhban said, “There is an integrated infrastructure project in Basra, including a gas project”. He pointed out, “We will not see gas burners in the provinces after completion and even the burners refineries have a project to turn it into a candle, and we started in the refinery Dora. We aim to reduce the waste of burning gas associated with the extraction of oil as national wealth. We have an urgent need for this gas to generate electricity due to Iraq imports gas from Iran to fulfill the shortfall”.
It is also important that the Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz stressed his country’s focus on Iraq’s unity and support for its response to terrorism. The statement came during a meeting between President Barham Salih on the sidelines of the Arab-European summit in Sharm el-Sheikh with King Salman bin Abdul Aziz. His office released a statement that both sides discussed the views on various issues and developments on the Arab and international levels during the meeting.
Iraqi president stressed keenness of his country to strengthen relations with the Kingdom and all neighboring countries. It will serve the common interests. He also stressed that Iraq adopted a policy of openness to its Arab and regional environment, and his earnest desire to strengthen and consolidate the foundations of peace and stability in the region and easing tensions and crises on the Arab and regional areas. King Salman bin Abdul Aziz said, “His country’s keenness on the unity of Iraq, again the Kingdom’s stand on the side of Iraq in its response to the terrorist gangs”. He expressed his hope to expand the prospects of cooperation in all areas to serve the two brotherly peoples.
