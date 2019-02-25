Nineveh Arab tribes say US forces presence in Iraq urgent

2019/02/25 | 12:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Arab tribes in Nineveh province have expressed hopes that the US forces stay in Iraq, indicating their talks with some Shiite figures to oppose a proposal by the parliament to end the presence of the foreign troops in the country, a spokesperson said.
In a statement on Sunday, Muzahim Hwet, a spokesperson for the tribes, said they had a meeting with several US leaders in the area to express the necessity of the presence of U.S. troops in Iraq.
He described those who demand the withdrawal of foreign troops as Iran-affiliates.
Some Shia groups have repeatedly called for the pullout of the US forces of Iraq.
