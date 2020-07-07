Tabaqchali: "Revisiting the Iraq Thesis, Five Years Later"

2020/07/07 | 03:32 - Source: Iraq Business News



Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



Market Review: "Revisiting the Iraq Thesis, Five Years Later" June marked the five-year anniversary of the AFC Iraq Fund - conceived a year earlier amidst […] (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Ahmed Tabaqchali, CIO of Asia Frontier Capital (AFC) Iraq Fund.Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Market Review: "Revisiting the Iraq Thesis, Five Years Later" June marked the five-year anniversary of the AFC Iraq Fund - conceived a year earlier amidst […]

Sponsored Links