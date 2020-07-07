2020/07/07 | 03:32 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Moody's Investors Service has said that Iraq's credit profile of Caa1 is supported by the country's "ba2" economic strength, reflecting, "the balance of strong growth potential associated with large natural resource endowment against low competitiveness and the significant loss of productive capacity and infrastructure after many years of armed conflict".
