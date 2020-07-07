Kurdistan expresses condolences for Al-Hashemi’s assassination (1)

2020/07/07 | 10:40 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister of Kurdistan, Qubad Talabani, mourned the assassination of security expert Hisham al-Hashemi.

Talabani said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "On this painful occasion, we offer our sincere condolences to his family, his colleagues and his companions”.

Talabani continued, "We also strongly condemn the killers who dared to this great man who was carrying of Iraq wherever he goes".

Earlier, today Monday, an armed group in two motorbikes shot fire at Al-Hashemi outside his home, in Zayouna neighborhood/ Baghdad and died shortly thereafter.

Hisham al-Hashimi is 47 years old, an expert on armed groups; He is also a writer of many strategic studies.