Kurdistan’s presidency condemned Al-Hashemi’s assassination

2020/07/07 | 11:12 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / On Monday, Kurdistan’s presidency, mourned the assassination of security expert Hisham al-Hashemi.

The presidency said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "On this painful occasion, we offer our sincere condolences to his family, asking the federal capital to hold perpetrators to account”.

It continued, "we condemned this reprehensible crime In addition to hundreds of assassination crimes that hit unarmed free Iraqi citizens”.

Earlier, today Monday, an armed group in two motorbikes shot fire at Al-Hashemi outside his home, in Zayouna neighborhood/ Baghdad and died shortly thereafter.

Hisham al-Hashimi is 47 years old, an expert on armed groups; He is also a writer of many strategic studies.