ISIS killed my father, took my mother: Traumatized Yezidi children share tragic abduction stories

2019/02/25 | 12:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Maher, another young Ezidi boy, spoke in Arabic.
“The [Islamic] State took my family, but I don't know what happened to them,” he said.
“We were in Shingal... Daesh attacked us. They took us and separated the men, women, and children into three groups. We were brought to many different places in Syria before ending up in Baghouz, where we were able to make it out to safety,” Maher explained.
The Ezidis suffered the most under the Islamic State as the group committed innumerable atrocities against the ethnoreligious minority group since it appeared in 2014. They killed thousands of their men and took their thousands more of their women as sex slaves and hostages.
Children were separated from their families and taken to special camps run by the Islamic State to turn them into what they called “the Cubs of the Caliphate,” sometimes used as suicide bombers.
Last week, the SDF announced the military end of the Islamic State was imminent since the extremist group can no longer expand its reach or launch counter-attacks.
Nevertheless, the fighting continues, with intermittent clashes and US-led coalition airstrikes taking place in Baghouz as the remaining fighters and their families resist in a tented area on the outskirts of Baghouz village.
Several SDF fighters believe the battle might end in less than a week but new information about the number of Islamic State fighters still in the area - about one thousand - could delay the fight yet again.
Editing by Nadia Riva
(Additional reporting by Kurdistan 24 correspondent Akram Salih from Baghouz)
Editing by Nadia Riva
(Additional reporting by Kurdistan 24 correspondent Akram Salih from Baghouz)