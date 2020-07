2020/07/07 | 13:20 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A security official source told Shafaq news agency that, on Tuesday that a house for leader in Al-Hashd-Shaabi had been targeted with offensive grenade in Abu Al-Khaseeb town in Basra governorate, in southern Iraq.

The source indicated that “the security forces opened an investigation to conclude the details of the incident”, without revealing any further information

the target did not result any causalities