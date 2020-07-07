Khazali warns of

2020/07/07 | 14:56 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News /, Qais Khazali, the leader of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq party, condemned , today, Tuesday the assassination of security expert Hisham al-Hashemi by unknown persons, warning of the return of "unstable security situation" in Baghdad.

"It is our responsibility to warn everyone about the danger of trying to restore assassinations scenes in the capital", Khazali said in a statement, received by Shafaq News agency.

Khazali emphasized the need to conduct an investigation to find out the perpetrators and punish them by law.

Earlier, an armed group carrying two motorcycles killed Al-Hashimi in front of his house in Zayouna district, Baghdad.

Al-Hashimi's assassination provoked angry reactions inside the country as well as at the regional and international levels, and called on the Iraqi authorities to reveal who carried out the attack.