Lack of accurate coronavirus tests in Saladin

2020/07/07 | 14:56 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The crisis cell in Saladin Governorate declared, on Tuesday that “the number of Covid-19 active cases announced by local media (426 cases) is inaccurate”

"We apologize for a defect in the computers of the Central Laboratory for examining covid-19 infections", the cell's spokesman, Jamal Akab, said in a statement received by Shafaq News.

"We are awaiting the epidemiological situation that will be issued this afternoon and which will show the accurate number in the governorate", he added.

in the same context, the Crisis Cell in Dhi Qar decided to continue to impose the curfew until further notice.