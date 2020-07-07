Iraq resumes commercial movement with Iran at a border crossing

2020/07/07 | 16:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / the Shalamcheh crossing in Basra Governorate with Iran were reopened to the commercial movement after it was closed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Shafaq News reporter said that” in the presence of the Iranian consul and a number of local officials, the Iraqi-Iranian border port of Shalamcheh was opened to trade”.

Earlier, on Monday, trade resumed at two border crossings with Iran, observing Corona virus prevention measures.

A statement issued by Higher Committee for Health and National Safety, which was received by Shafaq News agency, said that it agreed to resume the trade exchange through the Shalamcheh and Mandali crossing two days a week.