UN to help Erbil and Baghdad to reach a radical agreement

2020/07/07 | 16:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani received today, the Special Representative for Iraq and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

“The meeting discussed the recent developments in Iraq and the ongoing efforts to solve the outstanding problems between the Region and the federal government”, the government said in a statement received by Shafaq news agency.

Plasschaert expressed her willingness to help Erbil and Baghdad in order to reach a comprehensive long-term agreement that satisfies both parties and is in the interest of all Iraqis.

for its part, Barzani pointed out that negotiations with the federal government are continuing to resolve all issues through an agreement based on the constitution, stressing the need to activate the security coordination between Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army.