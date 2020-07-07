Al-Kadhimi dedicated a street as Al-Hashimi’s name

2020/07/07 | 17:04 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi dedicated a street in Baghdad as the name of the security expert, Hisham Al-Hashimi.

He said in a speech to during the cabinet session that was held today, “The killers will be brought to justice for the crimes they committed”.

"We will never allow chaos", stressing that "we will not allow anyone to turn Iraq into a Mafia state", He added.

"The government was formed in a situation full of crises, and it is a government of political, security, social, economic and health solutions", he said.

He continued, " "Work and achievement is our way, the country is our guide, and the no one is above the law”, he said.