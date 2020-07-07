Why did the hand of treachery choose to silence Hisham Al-Hashimi?

2020/07/07 | 18:08 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The dark hand of treachery has chosen to silence the Iraqi researcher, Hisham Al-Hashimi, whose mind is dedicated to serve Iraq and his studies devoted to raise awareness about terrorism, corruption and sectarianism.

Al-Hashimi was a supporting Iraqi battalion that contributed to exposing terrorist organizations.



While his Iraqi brothers were being killed, he used both his mind and information for years; in parallel with the Iraqi armed forces, Peshmerga and the popular mobilization forces who were fighting their battles on the ground, to dissect the organizations that have chosen to serve terrorism in Iraq.

And for that, his assassination has drawn strong condemnation from both inside and outside Iraq.

Hisham Al-Hashimi, born in Baghdad in 1973, was a powerful force with his experience and analysis, which raised awareness in a country meant to be flooded with ignorance and death.

Al-Hashimi was a historian and a researcher in security, strategy and extremist groups.



He has been one of the most prominent specialists in the file of ISIS and other Iraqi Islamic groups since 1997.



He also worked in the enquiry of Foqh and Hadith manuscripts; although he is specialized in business management and economics - statistics department.

Al-Hashimi tweeted merely hours before his assassination, “The Iraqi divisions are confirmed by 1-The status quo brought by 2003’s invasion; Shiite, Sunni, Kurd, Turkmen and minorities.



2- The dominant parties (Shiite, Sunni, Kurdish, Turkmen..., etc.) who aims at to consolidate their gains through division.



3-Religious parties that replaced partisan rivalry with sectarianism”.

Al-Hashimi was far from being a sectarian, through his local and foreign media views, his articles published by Shafaq News agency or by the enlightened readings deployed by the agency.



He was as poised as the researcher's professionalism and independence require; Perhaps for this, the bullet of treachery was fired to silence him and allow the voices of strife and division to overcome.

Al-Hashimi was arrested and imprisoned by Saddam Hussein's regime and was released in 2002.



After 2003, he started working in journalism and began writing reports and documentaries to foreign newspapers and channels.



He also wrote an important blog on the map of armed groups in Iraq.

Extremist groups accuse Al-Hashimi with various provisions - including apostasy - because of his antagonistic positions.



He was the first to expose the leaders of ISIS in both Iraq and Syria, where he disclosed names and information concerning the group's leaders and internal processes.



During his funeral today, his brother revealed that ISIS had threatened to kill Hisham al-Hashimi.

Just yesterday, Al-Hashimi tweeted, "Between prestige and sovereignty, the rights, blood and dignity of Iraqis have been lost, and their money and wealth have drained into the pockets of corrupt politicians”.

Al-Hashemi’s positions attracted enemies toward him in an environment that does not tolerate divergent views - even if it was peaceful and patriotic as Al-Hashimi’s - and has the audacity to assassinate him.

Al-Hashimi’s countless enemies contributed to wasting his blood; even if the shooter is revealed, the real perpetrator behind this atrocity will never be exposed.