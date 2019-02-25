2019/02/25 | 14:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Photo: Creative Commons/Pixabay
Chiman Salih | Exclusive to Ekurd.net
The Narcissus and Cigar are two discrepant things, it’s unfair to be placed even in one sentence, so how about the two to be bartered with each other ?
The name of Narcissus always contingent with the crispy air of springtime, chastity, modesty, spreading out beauty and making the smell of the air perfumed and fine without seeking reward, producing beautifulness with zero effort of human being. But regarding the cigar, every cigar box holds the notorious tug of “ the main cause of cancer” .
During this year’s Narcissus picking season, Which falls in this time of the year or the eve of springtime which is the most opalescent period in this part of the planet.
I definitely reject the kids working on streets; but despite that I see that the kids who are holding bundles of Narcissus flowers in their arms on the streets, in the intersections to sell it to the people are the most beautiful angels in the world, not only because of the scene and the beauty but I feel that the Narcissus and those kids are of the same nature and they have many things in common: Both are forsaken and unserved but they are still generously giving out beauty and vivacity to the world.
I stopped in the intersection waiting the red light, a taxi car was right before me in the row, and a number of the Narcissus sellers were around in the site while the city was glittering under the twilight red of the sunset. The taxi driver hinted to one of them to come by him. While, I was witnessing this deal, I started to dislike my negative ( as the majority of the people think) opinions on the most of taxi drivers in Kurdistan as they are law breakers and the main reason of accidents and behaving disrespectfully with clients especially female passengers.
Photo: Creative Commons/pixabay
Then after, The kid aged 9-10 years, stopped right beside the taxi driver’s window with a bundle of Narcissus in his hand. The driver rolled down his window glass completely to shake hands with the kid, I began to more dissatisfied with myself for not always rolling down the window completely and shaking hand with those kids. I am still dead-set against child work on the streets but that doesn’t prevent treating them with extra kindness and having our windows all open as we are talking to them or shaking hands with them, that might give them such a warm feeling that they are deprived of in their life.
Suddenly, my meditation interrupted, my eyes blurred, my heart shocked with a very degenerate behavior by the taxi driver and the most disgusted bartering I have ever witnessed. The driver gave the kid a single cigar after lit it in exchange with a bundle of Narcissus.
The kid puffed a several steam of smokes around himself, then the light turned green and every one scurried to pass the intersection.
Chiman Salih, a Kurdish legal consultant, writer, journalist and a senior contributing writer for Ekurd.net.
The views expressed are the author’s alone and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.
Copyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved
