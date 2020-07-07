Iraqi government: to reach an agreement with Kurdistan

2020/07/07 | 20:16 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A spokesman for the Iraqi Prime Minister announced, on Tuesday, that the dialogue with Kurdistan Region will continue to resolve the outstanding problems.

Ahmed Mulla Talal said in a press conference after the cabinet meeting, that the dialogue is under way with the Region of Kurdistan in order to resolve all problems and the final decision will be to the constitution.

He also stressed that there are mutual visits and delegations to solve outstanding problems and," we need a lot of time and dialogues to solve them".