Mortar attack on a town south Baaquba

2020/07/07 | 22:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A local official in Diyala Governorate said today, Tuesday, that five civilians were wounded by mortar shells at the outskirts of Buhriz town, 7 km south of Baquba.

The Mayor of Buhriz town, Nizar Lahibi, told Shafaq News agency, that unknown persons fired 10 mortar shells at the village of "Judeidet", south of Buhriz town, injuring 5 civilians.

He added that the security forces launched a sweeping campaign to identify mortar sources, while the wounded were taken to Baquba Hospital for treatment.

It is noteworthy that the Buhriz district, south of Baquba, is considered a major security hotspots and have witnessed a lot of security incidents and attacks over the past few years, as it was one of the major strongholds of Al-Qaeda and ISIS in recent years.