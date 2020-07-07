Tehran: Iran cannot be forced outside the Iraqi scene

2020/07/07 | 22:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Tehran's ambassador to Baghdad, Iraj Masjedi, said on Tuesday that, "Iran cannot be force out of the Iraqi scene".

Masjedi, a former commander of Quds force affiliated to the Revolutionary Guards, during an online press conference.

He said, "The PMF is a large force of 120000, and Iran cannot be removed from the Iraqi scene".



Adding that, "The United States also cannot be removed from there, but the bases of the American forces in Iraq could be dismantled", According to the "Erem" network.

"Iraqis love the Iranian people and the Islamic Republic, and they should not feel that we want to dictate something here".