Syrian Arab Republic: Camp and Informal Site Profiles Northeast Syria - December 2018

2019/02/25 | 14:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: REACH Initiative
Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic
Background
Since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011, widespread conflict across northeast Syria has resulted in significant displacement of civilians. Despite the general cessation of conflict in Ar-Raqqa and Al-Hasakeh governorates, tens of thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) remain in camps and informal sites. Ongoing clashes in Deir-ez-Zor governorate between multiple parties continue to trigger widespread displacement.1 In addition, a number of Iraqi refugees remain in camps in northeast Syria.
This report is the fourth in a series of profiling assessments of IDP locations aimed at identifying ongoing challenges and clarifying humanitarian conditions amongst camp and collective centre2 populations. The first part consists of factsheets with information gathered in 10 formal and 2 large informal IDP and refugee camps in northeast Syria. These factsheets aim to provide an in-depth overview of the conditions in each site, and are based on household-level interviews. Previous rounds of these camp profiles can be accessed here - November 2017, March 2018, July 2018.
The second part comprises shorter factsheets on 45 smaller informal camps and collective centres identified in three key areas: Menbij sub-district, Deir-ez-Zor governorate, and Al-Thawrah (Tabqa) city and surroundings. The information in this section aims to fill an information gap identified by humanitarian actors, and is based on Key Informant (KI) interviews.
Methodology
Data on 10 formal and 2 large informal IDP and refugee camps was collected between 29 November and 17 December 2018, through 941 randomly sampled household interviews, visits to key camp infrastructures, and interviews with camp management agencies.
Households were randomly sampled to be representative at the camp level3 , with a 95% confidence level and a 10% margin of error in most camps4 , based on population data provided by local authorities and camp management agencies.
Data on smaller informal camps and collective centres was collected between 16 and 20 December 2018 through 73 KI interviews. The selection of assessed sites was based on prior knowledge of where IDPs were located, and does not constitute a complete list of sites in the assessed areas. Informants included local authorities and site residents. Interviews were conducted in person as well as remotely, with a minimum of one per site. This data is indicative only, and cannot be seen as representative of the conditions in all informal IDP sites in northeast Syria. Indicators were developed based on regional standards and amended following feedback from actors in the camps. Given the dynamic situation in northeast Syria, information should only be considered as relevant to the time of data collection.
