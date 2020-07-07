US withdraws officially from WHO

2020/07/07 | 22:56 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A prominent US senator said today, Tuesday, that the United States is "officially" withdrawing from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Democratic Senator, Robert Melendez, confirmed on Twitter today that Congress has received an official notification from US President Donald Trump of Washington's withdrawal from the World Health Organization.

Melendez criticized Trump's administration for doing this during the global pandemic, adding that Trump's handling of Covid-19 crisis was "chaotic and incoherent" and "will not protect American lives or interests".

US President Donald Trump announced the United States' intention to withdraw from the World Health Organization in late May, as it had not met US demands for WHO reform.

Trump accused the WHO of bias towards China and mishandling Covid-19 crisis.