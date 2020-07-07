Al-Sadr condemns Al-Hashemi Assassination

2020/07/07 | 22:56 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Sadrist movement leader Muqtada al-Sadr described today, Tuesday, the assassination of security expert Hisham Al-Hashemi as "shameless", warning of what he called "Mud hole of violence".

Al-Sadr said in his tweet, "The shameless assassination of the martyr brother Hisham al-Hashemi should not go unpunished."

He added, "Beware of dragging the country into a mud hole of violence," stressing that, "Iraq needs peace".

Al-Sadr stressed, "You know that his assassination will muzzle the voice of truth".

The assassination of Al-Hashemi sparked angry reactions inside the country as well as regional and international condemnations.

The Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi pledged to bring the killers to justice, and instructed to name a street in Baghdad after his name on Tuesday's cabinet session.

It is worth noting that the late 47-year-old Hisham Al-Hashimi, an expert in armed groups affairs, is a writer with many strategic studies.