Iraq to Renew Licences of Mobile Phone Companies

2020/07/08 | 04:04 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Iraqi Cabinet has decided to renew the licenses of mobile phone companies for a period of five years.
The offer is conditional on the companies paying 50 percent of their outstanding debt, and agreeing to provide 4G services.
(Source: Govt of Iraq)
At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Iraqi Cabinet has decided to renew the licenses of mobile phone companies for a period of five years.
The offer is conditional on the companies paying 50 percent of their outstanding debt, and agreeing to provide 4G services.
(Source: Govt of Iraq)