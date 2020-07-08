Iraq to Renew Licences of Mobile Phone Companies


Iraq to Renew Licences of Mobile Phone Companies
2020/07/08 | 04:04 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Iraqi Cabinet has decided to renew the licenses of mobile phone companies for a period of five years.

The offer is conditional on the companies paying 50 percent of their outstanding debt, and agreeing to provide 4G services.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links