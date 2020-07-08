Brazilian president tests positive for Covid-19

2020/07/08 | 10:06 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ The Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive for Covid-19.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly underestimated the pandemic and mocked its preventive measures, even as Brazil became the second-worst-hit country after the United States.

The Brazilian president has continued to attend social and political events, wearing masks incorrectly, or not wearing them at all.

After announcing his positive result in a live press conference, on Tuesday, Bolsonaro stepped back from the reporters he was addressing, removed his mask and, grinning, said, “Just look at my face.



I’m well, fine, thank God … Thanks to all those who have been praying for me … and to those who criticize me, no problem, carry on criticizing as much as you like".

Bolsonaro’s diagnosis comes three days after he had lunch at the home of the US ambassador to Brazil, Todd Chapman, in the capital, Brasília, the Guardian reported.