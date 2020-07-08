Pentagon: targeting Soleimani serves the stability of the region

2020/07/08 | 10:38 - Source: Shafaq News



The United Nations Special Rapporteur, Agnes Calamard, said that Soleimani killing was “illegal”.On January 3, the United States carried out an air strike near Baghdad airport, that killed both Soleimani and the deputy commander of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ The Pentagon said, on Tuesday, that the commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Qassem Soleimani, was “planning terrorist attacks targeting American interests and other countries before targeting him".An official source told Al-Hurra, “The killing of Soleimani was a service to the stability of the region and the hand of Tehran ceasing to destabilize the security of the neighboring countries", adding, "the targeting was within the framework of the strategy to target terrorists in the world".The statement came in response to the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the assassination of Soleimani.The United Nations Special Rapporteur, Agnes Calamard, said that Soleimani killing was “illegal”.On January 3, the United States carried out an air strike near Baghdad airport, that killed both Soleimani and the deputy commander of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

