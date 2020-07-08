Earthquake in Qasr-e Shirin with magnitude of 4.2 strikes near Khanaqin

2020/07/08 | 11:42 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, an earthquake struck the outskirts of the Khanaqin district in Diyala Governorate.

Seismic observatories in Iraq recorded a 4.2-magnitude earthquake in Qasr-e Shirin/ west Iran on Wednesday, 22 km east of Khanaqin.

This is the second tremor experienced by the district during the past 24 hours, as by the Iraqi Meteorological Organization and Seismology announced yesterday that there was a earthquake of 3.8 in Khanaqin.