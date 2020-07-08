The spectre of escalation to rise at Majnoon oil field

2020/07/08 | 12:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Protesters near an oil field in Basra Governorate threatened, on Wednesday, to escalate the actions if their demands were not met.

Shafaq news agency reporter said that dozens of citizens renewed the protests at the entrance of Majnoon oil field, threatening to escalate the action and block the road leading to oil companies if their demands related to providing job opportunities, were not met.

Majnoon oil field in southern Iraq is the third largest oil field in the world, as its reserves are estimated by 12.6 billion barrels.