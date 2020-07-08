Saladin admits: it is difficult to impose a comprehensive curfew

2020/07/08 | 14:22 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The crisis cell in Saladin admitted, on Wednesday, the difficulty of implementing a comprehensive curfew in the governorate.

"It is difficult for us to implement a comprehensive curfew in our governorate because of the living situation and the location of the province", the head of the crisis cell, the governor Ammar Jabr Khalil, said in press conference of the crisis cell.

Khalil added, "gatherings are prohibited in all its forms, and a daily curfew is imposed from 7 pm until 6 am", noting that, "the curfew is strictly enforced on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and financial penalties will be imposed for every offender".

He explained, "The General Directorate of Health in the governorate is authorized to assess the situation for each region separately and impose a curfew according to the number of cases and their escalation".