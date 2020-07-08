Syria and Iran sign a comprehensive military agreement

2020/07/08 | 14:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Syria and Iran signed today, on Wednesday, a holistic agreement for military cooperation between the two countries, according to the Syrian newspaper Al-Watan.

The newspaper said, "The Syrian Minister of Defense Ali Ayoub and chief of staff of the Iranian army, Mohammad Bagheri, signed a comprehensive agreement for military cooperation".

The newspaper explained that, "the agreement stipulates on strengthening military and security cooperation", adding that, "the talks (between Syrian and Iranian officials) dealt with the situation in Syria and the need for the withdrawal of foreign forces that entered illegally".

Al-Watan quoted the Syrian Defense Minister Ali Abdullah Ayoub, "the Syrian army, which has held since 2011 and maintained the state’s structure, is inevitably victorious", adding that, "Israel is a strong partner in the war against Syria and terrorist gangs are part of the Israeli aggression".

For his part, the chief of staff of the Iranian army stressed that, "the signed agreement reinforces our will and our determination to cooperate against the American pressure.



Iran will strengthen the Syrian air defense systems within the framework of strengthening military relations between the two countries".

"Turkey must realize that the solution to any of its security problems is not by being on Syrian soil", he added.

He noted that, "Turkey is a little late in implementing its commitment to the Astana understandings to get terrorist groups out of Syria."

It is reported that in 2017, Ayoub and Al-Baghari met and affirmed that, "the relations between the Syrian and Iranian armies is firm and solid, as it was baptized by the blood of martyrs of war against terrorism".