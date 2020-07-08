The US condemns assassination al-Hashemi

2020/07/08 | 18:06 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned, on Wednesday, the assassination of the Iraqi security expert, Hisham Al-Hashemi, in Baghdad, accusing "Iran- backed militias" of the operation.

Pompeo said in an interview with reporters, that "Al-Hashemi devoted his life to Iraq and was brutally assassinate", calling on the federal government to "hold Iran-backed militias accountable for this assault."

Several days ago, An armed group riding in two motorcycles opened fire on the expert Hisham Al-Hashemi in front of his house in the Zayouna area, east of Baghdad, which led to his death.

Hisham al-Hashemi, 47 years old, is an expert on armed groups and is a writer with numerous studies.