AFHR condemn Al-Hashimi's assassination

2020/07/08 | 19:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Arab Federation for Human Rights (AFHR) condemned the assassination of the Iraqi expert Hisham Al Hashimi.

A statement of the federation, reported to Shafaq News agency, stated that "This terrorist crime was aimed to suppress the peaceful opinions and positions of the martyr, which is a part of his right to freedom of expression.The statement stressed the need for the Iraqi government and international committees "to assume their responsibility to protect political and human rights activists".AFHR expressed its appreciation for the positions launched by Iraqi officials and the formation of an investigation committee.



Asking the government to track those responsible for planning and implementing the assassination process and to deliver them for justice as soon as possible".

In this regard, Head of International Relations of the AFHR, Maryam Al-Ahmadi, said that "the assassination is a crime that targeted voices that reveal the plans of terrorist organizations and groups".



She stressed "the necessity for the international community to activate their mechanisms to protect civilians and activists, especially with the increasing number of victims' crimes in conflict areas where terrorist organizations control, as is the case in Iraq, Yemen, Libya and Iran"