10 billion dollars in the corrupt pockets

2020/07/08 | 19:42 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A member of the Iraqi Parliament's Finance Committee revealed, on Wednesday, that about 10 billion dollars are wasted annually due to corruption at the border crossings.

"There is no accurate statistic about the border crossing revenues، but it is estimated between 10 and 12 billion dollars annually، in which no more than two billion dollars is entered into the state treasury، while the rest goes into the pockets of the corrupt", committee member Jamal Cougar told Shafaq News agency.

In June, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said in a news conference in Baghdad that "there is a loss of billions of dollars a year, due to gangs, groups, and powerful people who control the outlets".

It's noteworthy that Iraq is among the most corrupt countries in the world, according to the Transparency International index over the past years, and reports are constantly received by waste and embezzlement.