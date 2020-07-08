Al-Hashd dismantle an ISIS cell in Mosul

2020/07/08 | 22:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi reported, on Wednesday, the dismantling of a cell of ISIS planning to launch attacks in Mosul, the capital of Nineveh Governorate, northern Iraq.

"The intelligence of Al-Hashd in Nineveh carried out a military operation that resulted in the dismantling of a cell composed of 6 ISIS members" Al-Hashd said in a statement reported to Shafaq New agency.

Adding "they were handed over to the competent authorities to be held accountable by the law" noting that "the cell members have confessed to their planning to carry out terrorist operations inside the city of Mosul."