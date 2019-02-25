عربي | كوردى
Syrian Arab Republic: Camp Profile: Areesheh, Al-Hasakeh Governorate, Syria - December 2018
2019/02/25 | 16:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: REACH Initiative

Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic



Summary



This profile provides an overview of conditions in Areesheh camp. Primary data was collected through

household surveys on 9 and 10 December.* Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence

level and 10% margin of error, based on population figures provided by camp management. In some

cases, additional information from camp managers was used to support findings.



Camp Overview



Number of individuals: 11,0661

Number of households: NA1

Number of shelters: 1,9911

First arrivals: June 2017

Avg. residency duration: 13 months

Camp area: 0.64 km2

