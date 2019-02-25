عربي | كوردى
Syrian Arab Republic: Camp Profile - Roj, Al-Hasakeh governorate, Syria - December 2018
2019/02/25 | 16:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: REACH Initiative

Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic



Summary



This profile provides an overview of conditions in Roj camp. Primary data was collected through household surveys on 11 and 13 December. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error, based on population figures provided by camp management. In some cases, additional information from camp managers was used to support findings.



Camp Overview



Number of individuals: 462

Number of households: 50

Number of shelters: 65

First arrivals: March 2015

Avg. residency duration: 17 months

Camp area: 0.10 km2

All Text here: Relief Web ✓


