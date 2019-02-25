Syrian Arab Republic: Camp Profile - Roj, Al-Hasakeh governorate, Syria - December 2018

2019/02/25 | 16:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: REACH Initiative
Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic
Summary
This profile provides an overview of conditions in Roj camp. Primary data was collected through household surveys on 11 and 13 December. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error, based on population figures provided by camp management. In some cases, additional information from camp managers was used to support findings.
Camp Overview
Number of individuals: 462
Number of households: 50
Number of shelters: 65
First arrivals: March 2015
Avg. residency duration: 17 months
Camp area: 0.10 km2
