2020/07/09 | 09:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ The United States registered more than 60,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which is the highest daily caseload ever reported by a country, according to a Reuters tally.In addition to nearly 10,000 new cases in Florida, Texas registered over 9,500 cases, while California reported more than 8,500 new cases.