Syrian Arab Republic: Camp Profile - Al Hol - IDPs, Al-Hasakeh Governorate, Syria - December 2018

2019/02/25 | 16:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: REACH Initiative
Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic
Summary
This profile provides an overview of conditions in Al Hol - Refugees camp. Primary data was collected through household surveys between 3 and 5 December. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error, based on population figures provided by camp management. In some cases, additional information from camp managers was used to support findings.
Camp Overview
Number of individuals: 9,4541
Number of households: No Data1
Number of shelters: 2,6441
First arrivals: May 2016
Avg. residency duration: 15 months
Camp area: 1.81 km2
